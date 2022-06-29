Education Minister and Kerry TD welcomes reform to social schemes

The Minister for Education has welcomed reform to the Community Employment, Tús and Rural Social schemes.

The Department of Social Protection has announced several changes including the removal of the six-year time limit for participants on the Rural Social Scheme as well as new flexibility to allow CE schemes to recruit candidates for 30% of vacant positions.

Placements will also be extended in cases where no replacement candidate has been selected.

Kerry TD and Education Minister Norma Foley said the changes will provide further security and targeted supports to social scheme workers who provide vital services.