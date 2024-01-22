Advertisement
Edenburn House owners state apartments to go on private rental market

Jan 22, 2024 13:20 By radiokerrynews
Edenburn House owners state apartments to go on private rental market
Photo: Pixabay
The owners of the former TB hospital, Edenburn House in Ballymacelligott, have stated it’s to be used for private accommodation.

There had been speculation locally that the Georgian house, which was sold last year, would be used to house international protection applicants.

 

Edenburn House dates back to 1760, and is located on 18 acres in Ballymacelligott.

It was used to house tuberculosis patients between the 1930s and 1960s, and was also a place where the elderly went to convalesce, known as Edenburn Hospital, until its closure in 1988.

Following concerns raised locally about Edenburn House housing asylum seekers, four councillors in the Castleisland LEA – Bobby O’Connell, Charlie Farrelly, Fionnán Fitzgerald and Jackie Healy-Rae – contacted the Minister for Integration.

Last week, the Minister Roderic O’Gorman confirmed to them that no contract had been signed to use Edenburn House for this purpose.

The owners of Edenburn House, through their letting agent, McQuinn Consulting in Tralee, have now released a statement, also confirming this.

It states that two, three, and four-bedroom apartments will begin to come on the open market for letting to the public in a month’s time, as the estate is currently being refurbished.

All enquires are to letting agents, McQuinn Consulting in Tralee.

 

 

Kerry Racing News

Jan 22, 2024 12:56
