Ecclesiastical Insurance Ireland is encouraging Kerry people to nominate good causes for its bursary awards.

Now in its fifth year, the Movement for Good Awards will see more than €1 million gifted to charities.

Since the awards began, more than 2,000 charities have benefitted from over € 4 million of donations from the Movement for Good.

Each good cause selected for the award will receive €1,000

To nominate a charity go to www.movementforgood.com