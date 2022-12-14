Advertisement
News

East Cork Oil abandons plans to acquire Kerry oil business

Dec 14, 2022 13:12 By radiokerrynews
East Cork Oil abandons plans to acquire Kerry oil business East Cork Oil abandons plans to acquire Kerry oil business
Share this article

East Cork Oil has abandoned plans to acquire Kerry oil company, Misty Lane Holdings.

Misty Lane is the parent company of trading entities, Atlantic Oils and Geaney Oil.

East Cork Oil has informed the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission that the planned acquisition has been withdrawn.

Advertisement

Last month, the CCPC reached a preliminary conclusion that the proposed acquisition would have "likely resulted in a substantial lessening of competition in certain geographic markets surrounding particular depots in respect of:

  • the supply of kerosene (home heating oil) to small customers;
  • the supply of sulphur free gas oil (agricultural or 'green' diesel) to small customers;
  • the supply of road diesel to small customers."

The CCPC says it's been informed by East Cork Oil that it does not agree with its preliminary conclusion.

Advertisement

However, after receiving the CCPC's assessment, East Cork Oil said yesterday it's decided not to proceed with acquiring Misty Lane and that it considers the proposed acquisition to be withdrawn.

 

 

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus