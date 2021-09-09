€900,000 awarded to Kerry under Outdoor Dining Enhancement Scheme

Nearly €900,000 has been awarded to Kerry under the Outdoor Dining Enhancement Scheme.

All local authorities were invited to apply for funding to develop streets and public spaces to facilitate outdoor dining in urban tourism centres.

Fáilte Ireland allocated €9 million in funding to transform 38 locations nationwide.

Kerry County Council received funding for two locations.

The area at the boat yard in Dingle will receive €292,000, while Kenmare Place in Killarney will get funding of over €600,000.