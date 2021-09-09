Advertisement
News

€900,000 awarded to Kerry under Outdoor Dining Enhancement Scheme

Sep 9, 2021 12:09 By radiokerrynews
€900,000 awarded to Kerry under Outdoor Dining Enhancement Scheme €900,000 awarded to Kerry under Outdoor Dining Enhancement Scheme
Share this article

Nearly €900,000 has been awarded to Kerry under the Outdoor Dining Enhancement Scheme.

All local authorities were invited to apply for funding to develop streets and public spaces to facilitate outdoor dining in urban tourism centres.

Fáilte Ireland allocated €9 million in funding to transform 38 locations nationwide.

Advertisement

Kerry County Council received funding for two locations.

The area at the boat yard in Dingle will receive €292,000, while Kenmare Place in Killarney will get funding of over €600,000.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus