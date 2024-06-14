Advertisement
News

€90 tickets for Rose of Tralee selection nights go on sale Monday

Jun 14, 2024 13:18 By radiokerrynews
€90 tickets for Rose of Tralee selection nights go on sale Monday
The Rose of Tralee 2023, York Rose's Róisín Wiley. Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
Share this article

Tickets for the selection nights of the Rose of Tralee International Festival will go on sale Monday.

The selection nights will take place on Monday 19th August and Tuesday 20th August at the Kerry Sports Academy in the Munster Technological University.

Tickets are priced at €90 per person each night, or €150 if tickets for both night are bought in the same purchase.

Advertisement

The live televised selection nights will be hosted by Daithí Ó Sé and Kathryn Thomas for the second year in a row.

The festival programme hasn’t yet been announced for this year, but it will again run in tandem with the council-backed streets festival, Féile Thrá Lí.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

123 patients on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry so far this week
Advertisement
Kerry TD urges serious investment in restorative justice
Managing Director of Cork Airport appointed chair of Irish Tourism Industry Confederation
Advertisement

Recommended

Newly elected Ireland South MEPs looking forward to getting started as all seats in constituency now filled
Managing Director of Cork Airport appointed chair of Irish Tourism Industry Confederation
Kerry TD urges serious investment in restorative justice
Muckross House trustee chair says running of landmark Killarney property is template for other heritage sites
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus