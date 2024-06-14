Tickets for the selection nights of the Rose of Tralee International Festival will go on sale Monday.

The selection nights will take place on Monday 19th August and Tuesday 20th August at the Kerry Sports Academy in the Munster Technological University.

Tickets are priced at €90 per person each night, or €150 if tickets for both night are bought in the same purchase.

Advertisement

The live televised selection nights will be hosted by Daithí Ó Sé and Kathryn Thomas for the second year in a row.

The festival programme hasn’t yet been announced for this year, but it will again run in tandem with the council-backed streets festival, Féile Thrá Lí.