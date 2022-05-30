€600,000 announced to help Kerry schools buy books

Over €600,000 in funding has been announced to allow Kerry schools to buy books, audio books and other media.

Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley announced funding of €20 million nationwide for all recognised schools in the Free Education Scheme.

Almost €360,000 of the allocated funding will go to 136 primary schools across Kerry, while over €240,000 will go to 26 post-primary schools in the county.

The grant will allow the schools to buy reading and listening materials to improve on their existing literacy resources, and will be paid based on pupil/student numbers in each school.

Minister Foley says the funding will help schools provide literary-rich environments that cater to all reading abilities, which is integral to the teaching and learning process.