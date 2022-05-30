Advertisement
News

€600,000 announced to help Kerry schools buy books

May 30, 2022 09:05 By radiokerrynews
€600,000 announced to help Kerry schools buy books €600,000 announced to help Kerry schools buy books
14/04/2022 NO REPRO FEE MAXWELLS DUBLIN Under embargo until 00:01 Sunday 17 April Minister Foley announces €20 million School Library Book Grant Pic shows Minister for Education Norma Foley TD and Lucy Kennedy with students making the announcement. The Minister for Education Norma Foley TD today Sunday 17 April announced that €20 million will be provided to recognised primary and post-primary schools for the purchase of books, audio books and other media for the purposes of improving their existing literacy resource banks. This €20 million fund will be paid to schools in the coming weeks and is additional to that already given for the school books rental scheme. PIC: NO FEE, MAXWELLS
Share this article

Over €600,000 in funding has been announced to allow Kerry schools to buy books, audio books and other media.

Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley announced funding of €20 million nationwide for all recognised schools in the Free Education Scheme.

Almost €360,000 of the allocated funding will go to 136 primary schools across Kerry, while over €240,000 will go to 26 post-primary schools in the county.

Advertisement

The grant will allow the schools to buy reading and listening materials to improve on their existing literacy resources, and will be paid based on pupil/student numbers in each school.

Minister Foley says the funding will help schools provide literary-rich environments that cater to all reading abilities, which is integral to the teaching and learning process.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus