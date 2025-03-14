€470,000 allocated for infrastructure development works at Dingle pier

€470,000 has been allocated for infrastructure development works at Dingle pier.

The funding was announced Minister of State with special responsibility for fisheries Timmy Dooley to modernise and enhance fishery harbour centres.

The funding has been welcomed by Minister of State Michael Healy-Rae, Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae, Minister for Children, Disability and Equality Norma Foley, Deputy Michael Cahill, and Fine Gael Senator Mike Kennelly.

Minister of State Timmy Dooley announced over €27 million in funding through the 2025 Fishery Harbour Centre and Coastal Infrastructure Development Programme.

€470,000 of this has been allocated to Dingle Pier; €300,000 will go towards safety and maintenance works, while a further €50,000 will be spent on an extension of the western marina.

A further €50,000 has been allocated for a renewable energy upgrade of the fishery harbour centre buildings at Dingle pier, while the same amount (€50,000) will go towards remedial works to the east side of the main pier.

The final €20,000 will be spent on disability access at Dingle pier.

Meanwhile, a further €10,000 has also been allocated to Kerry under the scheme for piers, lights and beacons.

Minister of State Timmy Dooley says the projects allocated funding will enhance the essential economic contributions of Ireland’s fishing sector and play a significant role in sustaining the vibrancy of these coastal communities.