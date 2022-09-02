Advertisement
News

€4 million for Gaeltacht schools in Kerry and across country

Sep 2, 2022 13:09 By radiokerrynews
€4 million for Gaeltacht schools in Kerry and across country €4 million for Gaeltacht schools in Kerry and across country
Share this article

Government funding of over €4 million has been announced for Gaeltacht schools in Kerry and across the country.

The Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media says this will cover three years of the Language Assistant Scheme.

This aims to reinforce Irish as the spoken language among young people in Gaeltacht areas.

Advertisement

The funding covers extra teaching hours for Gaeltacht primary schools with more than 100 pupils, and language assistants for 134 Gaeltacht primary and secondary schools.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus