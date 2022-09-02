€4 million for Gaeltacht schools in Kerry and across country

Government funding of over €4 million has been announced for Gaeltacht schools in Kerry and across the country.

The Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media says this will cover three years of the Language Assistant Scheme.

This aims to reinforce Irish as the spoken language among young people in Gaeltacht areas.

Advertisement

The funding covers extra teaching hours for Gaeltacht primary schools with more than 100 pupils, and language assistants for 134 Gaeltacht primary and secondary schools.