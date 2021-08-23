€155,000 spent on legal fees by An Bord Pleanála during South Kerry Greenway judicial reviews

€155,000 was spent on legal fees by An Bord Pleanála during the South Kerry Greenway judicial reviews.

This was revealed in documentation released by the planning authority to Radio Kerry.

The Greenway Information Group and farmer James Clifford, along with environmentalist Peter Sweetman, challenged the decision of An Bord Pleanála granting permission to Kerry County Council for the South Kerry Greenway and the accompanying CPO.

The challenges were heard in the High Court in June, in the form of judicial reviews being sought, and the judgement was delivered in July.

An Bord Pleanála says its legal costs, which relate to solicitor and barrister services up to the delivery of the judgement, amount to €155,448.

This figure only relates to the planning authority's legal costs for the judicial review process and does not include the legal costs of Kerry County Council or those who brought the legal challenges.

Radio Kerry previously reported that Kerry County Council had spent over €1.4 million on legal and consultancy fees for the South Kerry Greenway, up to May 2021.

An Bord Pleanála also says the cost of the oral hearing in late 2019 came to €17,200, which comprised venue rental and audio costs.

Permission is being sought to appeal a decision dismissing High Court challenges against the South Kerry Greenway, with a decision due in October.