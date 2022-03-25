€100,000 in funding announced for Kerry women's refuge centre

€100,000 in funding has been announced for a women’s refuge centre in Kerry.

Adapt Kerry will benefit form the funding announced by the Minister for Justice Helen McEntee under the commission for the support of victims of crime.

Supports to the value of €4.6 million have been allocated to 60 organisations providing services to victims of crime across the country.

The sum is a 20% increase on last year’s available fund.

Catherine Casey, general manager of ADAPT Kerry Women's Refuge, says the funding will contribute to the increase in services.