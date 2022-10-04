€100,000 funding awarded to Kerry cross border project under government scheme

€100,000 funding has been awarded to a Kerry cross border project under a government scheme.

The Shared Island Local Authority Development Funding Scheme, has allocated over €4.3 millon to 25 Local Authority projects in the North and South of Ireland, including the "Four points" project.

The project will see Kerry County Council work with Ards and North Down Borough Council, Donegal County Council and Cork County Council - on linking and cross-promoting four geographic points on the island.

These include An Dún Mór, Kerry; Malin Head, Donegal; Brow Head, Cork; and Burr Point, Down.

The aim of the scheme is to create joined-up sustainable tourism experiences and to benefit the local communities.