Dutch Ambassador says Kerry visit could deepen economic opportunities

Apr 18, 2023 13:04 By radiokerrynews
The Dutch Ambassador to Ireland says he was delighted to spend time in Kerry where he met Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, Cllr John Francis Flynn, council CEO Moira Murrell, members of Tralee Chamber Alliance and other local business leaders yesterday.
Ambassador Adriaan Palm says Dutch-Irish trade links have expanded significantly in recent years, especially in the context of the trading changes brought about by Brexit, and the Netherlands is now the sixth largest importer of Irish goods.
He said deepening Dutch-Irish ties could help deliver more economic opportunity in both countries.

