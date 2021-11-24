Advertisement
Duagh woman named Kerry Carer of the Year

Nov 24, 2021 17:11 By radiokerrynews
Duagh woman named Kerry Carer of the Year
A Duagh woman has been named Kerry Carer of the Year.

Norma McMahon from Coolaneelig, Duagh was awarded the accolade by Family Carers Ireland.

The awards recognise the contribution of those who care for loved ones with additional needs.

Norma, who cares for her two children, 16-year-old Aaron and 10-year-old Aoife, was nominated by her husband Ger.

Both children have global development delay, are non-verbal, incontinent and need support with everyday tasks, such as feeding, dressing, and showering; Aoife is also unable to walk.

Norma McMahon says all carers deserved to be recognised for the work they do:

