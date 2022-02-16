Advertisement
Drug needles found near two Tralee schools

Feb 16, 2022 17:02 By radiokerrynews
Needles, used to inject drugs, were found near two Tralee schools this morning.

Fianna Fáil councillor Mikey Sheehy was taking his children to school when he saw at least three needles on the ground near the bottle bins in Garvey's car park.

He immediately called Kerry County Council's enforcement officer, who was onsite to dispose of the needles within ten minutes.

Cllr Sheehy also called the Gardaí as well as the South West Drug and Alcohol Taskforce to inform them.

He says it's shocking to see needles being discarded so carelessly:

