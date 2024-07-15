Drug-driver caught speeding in Kerry with baby in the car

A driver in Kerry was arrested after being stopped for speeding and testing positive for drugs while a baby was in the car.

Gardaí pulled over a black BMW on the N21 Limerick to Tralee road after being clocked at a speed of 158 km/h in a 100km/h speed zone.

The motorist tested positive for cocaine and a blood specimen has been sent for drug analysis.

Garda Shane Thornton from Tralee Garda Station says seven such incidents have been detected in the past week and is warning motorists of the consequences of dangerous driving.