Drones and search dogs employed in search for man missing in Ballybunion

Sep 27, 2022 17:09 By radiokerrynews
Extra volunteer services, drones and search dogs are being brought in tomorrow, to assist with the search for a Limerick man who's been missing in Ballybunion since the weekend.

Donal Kennedy, who’s from Caherdavin in Limerick city, was last seen on Main Street, Ballybunion on Saturday night.

More than one hundred people were involved in the search for Mr Kennedy today, but their efforts were hampered by bad weather.

However, a land and shore search was due to resume at 7 o'clock this evening, after high tide.

A spokesman for Ballybunion Sea and Cliff Rescue said volunteers will also meet at the Garda station at 8.30 tomorrow morning and resume the search.

The Irish Coastguard is also involved, as well as Gardaí and friends of Mr Kennedy's.

It’s believed the 33-year-old may have taken a wrong turn on his way back to his accommodation.

His friends are concerned he may have injured himself as he has epilepsy.

