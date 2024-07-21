Advertisement
Driver clocked at 178km/h in Kerry with no licence or insurance

Jul 21, 2024 13:59 By radiokerrynews
Driver clocked at 178km/h in Kerry with no licence or insurance
Image: An Garda Síochána Kerry (Facebook)
A driver in Kerry with no licence or insurance has been arrested after driving almost 80km/h over the speed limit.

Gardaí say the driver failed to stop for the Kerry Roads Policing Unit on the N21 near Tralee, having been detected driving at 178km/hr in the 100km/h zone.

The driver was intercepted, and subsequently tested positive for cannabis, while they also had no driving licence or insurance.

Gardaí say a small quantity of suspected cannabis was also located on the driver.

The vehicle was detained and the driver arrested, while a blood specimen was obtained for drug analysis.

Gardaí say no further information is available at this time.

