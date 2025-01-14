Advertisement
Draft programme for government agreed by Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and Regional Independent group, as Healy-Raes continue talks

Jan 14, 2025 17:46 By radiokerrynews
Danny Healy-Rae celebrates after being elected in Kerry. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry
A draft programme for government has been agreed by Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Regional Independent group.

Talks are continuing with the Healy-Rae brothers this evening to see whether they will be a part of the new coalition.

The news this evening paves the way for Micheál Martin to be elected as Taoiseach next week.

The deal has been done between those Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and Regional Independents to form a government next week.

Under the framework, the Regional Independent group will get two super junior ministers - meaning Noel Grealish and Sean Canney will likely sit at the Cabinet table.

Kevin 'Boxer' Moran and Marian Harkin are expected to be appointed junior ministers under the deal.

Plans for standalone government departments for infrastructure and domestic affairs appear to have been ditched.

Micheál Martin will become Taoiseach next Wednesday and rotate the position with Simon Harris, who's likely to take on the foreign affairs role as tánaiste.

While Paschal Donohoe will become the finance minister again with Jack Chambers taking over a beefed up Department of Public Expenditure, with a renewed focus on infrastructure.

