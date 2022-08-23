Advertisement
Donegal Rose reunited with family for first time since pandemic at Rose of Tralee

Aug 23, 2022 13:08 By radiokerrynews
The Donegal Rose has been reunited with all of her family for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, at this year’s Rose of Tralee International Festival.

Donegal Rose Katie McAteer says she’s been having the time of her life at the event.

The festival returned this year, for the first time since 2019 due to the pandemic.

She says it’s great to see her family all back together, and to see the public out in large crowds again.

The Donegal Rose says it’s a very special event:

Meanwhile, Perth Rose Olivia Duffy says it’s been a special journey to Tralee.

It’s her first time home since she left for Perth, due to COVID-19.

She says there’s an incredible atmosphere in Tralee:

Galway man Shane McHugh has been named as the Escort of the Year at the Rose of Tralee International Festival.

He decided to apply to be an escort this year to honour his late friend who passed away age 24.

Shane McHugh felt taking part was a good way to honour his friend’s legacy:

Shane McHugh - Escort of the Year 2022
