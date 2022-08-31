Dolphins stranded in Sneem for 12 days are finally rescued

Two dolphins who've been stranded in Sneem for the past 12 days, have been rescued and released back into the sea.

The two Common Dolphins - a mother and baby - had become stranded in a pool at the entrance to Garnish Sound.

Unlike other species of dolphin, Common Dolphins are reluctant to swim through channels to get back out to sea.

Concern for the creatures was growing throughout the week, but several efforts to rescue them failed.

However, a co-ordinated rescue effort, involving local boatmen Noel Donnelly, Paddy Casey and John Hurley - as well as Lucy Hunt from Sea Synergy - was finally successful.

Vincent Hyland from Wild Derrynane describes the moment :