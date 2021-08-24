Dog walker describes how he raised alarm for Tralee Bay swimmer

The man who alerted the Coast Guard to a swimmer who spent over 10 hours in Tralee Bay says something didn’t feel right about the situation.

Jerome Quirke from Tralee, who was staying at Shore Acre Caravan Park, was walking his dog on the local beach on Sunday morning.

He noticed clothes and footwear, but couldn’t see anyone swimming in the water, and feared the person was in trouble.

Jerome phoned the Coast Guard and a search operation was launched; the missing swimmer was located 10 hours later by Fenit RNLI near Castlegregory.

Jerome has praised the professionalism and swift response from emergency services.