Doctor at centre of CAMHS report also worked in North Kerry

The doctor at the centre of a report on mental health services in South Kerry also worked in the north of the county.

Minister for Mental Health Mary Butler says that North Kerry children and adolescents may also have been treated by the doctor. A report into the treatment of young mental health patients in Kerry has found that significant harm was caused to 46 children who were under the care of one doctor.

Inappropriate medication led to three of these children producing breast milk.

Advertisement

The report also found that this doctor's treatment of 227 children attending South Kerry CAMHS put these young patients at risk of serious harm.

Speaking to WLR, Fianna Fáil Minister of State Mary Butler says at least 20 children in North Kerry were supported by the junior doctor.