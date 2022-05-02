Discussions ongoing regarding land acquisition to extend mid-Kerry burial ground

Discussions are ongoing regarding the acquisition of additional land to extend a burial ground in Beaufort.

The issue of the reducing capacity of Churchtown Burial Ground was brought before the Kenmare Municipal District meeting.

The council was told there’s a genuine fear amongst local families that their loved ones will be buried in different graveyards.

Advertisement

Cathaoirleach of the Kenmare MD Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill, Fine Gael councillor Patrick O’Connor Scarteen and Independent councillor Johnnie Healy-Rae all sought updates on the reduced capacity of Churchtown Burial Ground at the meeting.

Cllr Michael Cahill said stated families were genuinely fearful they’ll be buried in different graveyards, adding it’s a hugely important issue, that’s now at a critical stage.

Cllr Patrick O’Connor Scarteen called for extra capacity to be provided in Churchtown Burial Ground.

Advertisement

He said the graveyard is running out of space and called for the issue to be treated as a matter of urgency.

Their MD colleague, councillor Johnnie Healy-Rae told the meeting it’s not normal to ask people to bury their loved ones in a different parish or different graveyard.

Cllr Healy-Rae appealed to Kerry County Council to do its best to get this issue over the line, saying its one of the biggest issues in the MD.

Advertisement

In response, the council said discussions are ongoing and councillors will be kept updated as the matter progresses.