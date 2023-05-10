Dingle student wins top journalism award for celebrating World War II hero relative

A Dingle student has won a top national journalism award for celebrating her great-grand uncle who was a World War II hero.
Grace De Bhál of Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne came first in the features category in the Press Pass Student Journalism of the Year Awards.
The 16-year-old wrote about her great grand uncle Larry Slattery who was a prisoner of war in a German camp and a gifted musician.
Mr Slattery died in 1972 but continues to inspire as Grace explains.
Grace's winning entry may be read here: https://presspass.ie/pp/wp-content/uploads/1679225211POW-1-Final.pdf
Trina Kennedy from Presentation Secondary School in Listowel came second in the sports category.
Trina wrote about her experience as a footballer.
https://presspass.ie/pp/wp-content/uploads/1678893459Trina-Kennedy-Sports-Article.pdf