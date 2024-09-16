Dingle Peninsula’s festivals finalist for European award

The Dingle Peninsula’s festivals have been named as a finalist for a European award.

European Cultural Tourism Network (ECTN) and the European Travel Commission have recognised the Dingle Peninsula.

The area’s festivals are named as a finalist in the Destination of Sustainable Cultural Tourism category in the annual European Cultural Tourism Network awards.

Advertisement

Over 40 festivals take place in the Dingle Peninsula each year.

The European network aims to achieve a high level of collaboration between members in the field of cultural tourism to exchange best practice and to develop new approaches and innovations.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony next month.