Dingle Hub members driving to UN climate conference in electric vehicles

Oct 27, 2021 11:10 By radiokerrynews
Members of the Dingle Hub will drive to a UN climate conference in electric vehicles.

The UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties summit (COP26), which begins in Glasgow next week, will focus on the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

The Dingle Peninsula Hub is centrally involved in Dingle Peninsula 2030, an initiative to transition the peninsula to a low-carbon society.

Deirdre de Bhailís, manager of the hub, says that by travelling by electric vehicle to Glasgow will increase the level of information about renewable technology.

She adds that members of the Dingle Hub will meet a number of communities along the way to discuss their ongoing transitions to renewable energy.

 

