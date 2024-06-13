Advertisement
News

Dingle GAA secures planning permission for major redevelopment of home grounds

Jun 13, 2024 13:14 By radiokerrynews
Dingle GAA secures planning permission for major redevelopment of home grounds
Share this article

Dingle GAA says it’s received notification that Kerry County Council will give planning permission for a major redevelopment of its home grounds.

The GAA club had applied for permission to redevelop the grounds of Páirc An Aghasaigh.

The major development includes upgrades to playing facilities, spectator facilities, and a new, 700-square-metre clubhouse.

Advertisement

CLG Daingean Uí Chúis had applied for planning permission to demolish its existing clubhouse, and build a new one with four dressing rooms, and separate rooms for referees, physio, and storage.

The club also plans to build two community rooms, a meeting room, office, and toilet facilities.

The plans include the creation of a 3G artificial grass area to facilitate winter training under floodlights, and a drills area and ball wall.

Advertisement

The club also plans to improve spectator facilities by creating a standing terrace area on the eastern side of the main pitch.

The club says the existing boundary wall and gated entrance will be lowered to open up the pitch and its facilities.

According to planning files, the council received no objections to the redevelopment during the planning process.

Advertisement

Kerry County Council granted planning permission subject to seven conditions, including that the new floodlights not be operated after 10:05pm.

Dingle GAA says it now moves on to the next stage of the project, which is to secure capital funding grants.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Former award-winning Radio Kerry journalist conferred with PhD
Advertisement
26 patients waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry
Sergeant initiates defamation proceedings against Kerry election candidate
Advertisement

Recommended

Former award-winning Radio Kerry journalist conferred with PhD
26 patients waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry
Sergeant initiates defamation proceedings against Kerry election candidate
Environmental Protection Agency finds net loss in water quality of Kerry's rivers
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus