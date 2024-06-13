Dingle GAA says it’s received notification that Kerry County Council will give planning permission for a major redevelopment of its home grounds.

The GAA club had applied for permission to redevelop the grounds of Páirc An Aghasaigh.

The major development includes upgrades to playing facilities, spectator facilities, and a new, 700-square-metre clubhouse.

CLG Daingean Uí Chúis had applied for planning permission to demolish its existing clubhouse, and build a new one with four dressing rooms, and separate rooms for referees, physio, and storage.

The club also plans to build two community rooms, a meeting room, office, and toilet facilities.

The plans include the creation of a 3G artificial grass area to facilitate winter training under floodlights, and a drills area and ball wall.

The club also plans to improve spectator facilities by creating a standing terrace area on the eastern side of the main pitch.

The club says the existing boundary wall and gated entrance will be lowered to open up the pitch and its facilities.

According to planning files, the council received no objections to the redevelopment during the planning process.

Kerry County Council granted planning permission subject to seven conditions, including that the new floodlights not be operated after 10:05pm.

Dingle GAA says it now moves on to the next stage of the project, which is to secure capital funding grants.