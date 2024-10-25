Dingle coastguard involved in medevac off the south west coast

Dingle coastguard was involved in the medevac of an injured crew member from a vessel off the south west coast last night.

The fishing boat, the Bikain, was 60 miles south west of Dingle when it contacted the rescue control centre in Madrid for assistance.

They, in turn, alerted the Irish Coast Guard coordination centre at Valentia.

The vessel arrived into Dingle at 20 to eleven last night (22:40).

The crew member, who had an injured leg, was met by Dingle coastguard and a HSE ambulance.

He was taken for further treatment by ambulance at 11:20pm.