Advertisement
News

Dingle coastguard involved in medevac off the south west coast

Oct 25, 2024 17:26 By radiokerrynews
Dingle coastguard involved in medevac off the south west coast
Dingle Coastguard's cliff guiding team at the scene last night. Pic by Seán Mac an tSíthigh, RTÉ.
Share this article

Dingle coastguard was involved in the medevac of an injured crew member from a vessel off the south west coast last night.

The fishing boat, the Bikain, was 60 miles south west of Dingle when it contacted the rescue control centre in Madrid for assistance.

They, in turn, alerted the Irish Coast Guard coordination centre at Valentia.

Advertisement

The vessel arrived into Dingle at 20 to eleven last night (22:40).

The crew member, who had an injured leg, was met by Dingle coastguard and a HSE ambulance.

He was taken for further treatment by ambulance at 11:20pm.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry MEP calls on European Commission to scrap the biannual clock change
Advertisement
Kostal to seek 60 voluntary redundancies in Abbeyfeale
Busy schedule of events across Kerry this October bank holiday weekend
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry MEP calls on European Commission to scrap the biannual clock change
Kostal to seek 60 voluntary redundancies in Abbeyfeale
Busy schedule of events across Kerry this October bank holiday weekend
Munster PPS results
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus