Dingle business shortlisted for sustainability award

A Dingle business has been shortlisted at the PWC Business Post Sustainable Awards 2025.

Dingle Sea Safari has been named as one of the 7 finalist in the ‘Sustainable Small Business of the year’ category.

The Dingle Sea Safari will also be continuing their sustainability journey by being part of the Fáilte Ireland Climate action 3 year programme! The Climate Action Programme is designed to support tourism businesses to reduce costs, improve efficiency and lower their environmental impact.