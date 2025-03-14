Advertisement
Dingle business shortlisted for sustainability award

Mar 14, 2025 13:20 By radiokerrynews
Dingle business shortlisted for sustainability award
A Dingle business has been shortlisted at the PWC Business Post Sustainable Awards 2025.

Dingle Sea Safari has been named as one of the 7 finalist in the ‘Sustainable Small Business of the year’ category.

The Dingle Sea Safari will also be continuing their sustainability journey by being part of the Fáilte Ireland Climate action 3 year programme! The Climate Action Programme is designed to support tourism businesses to reduce costs, improve efficiency and lower their environmental impact.

