Five Kerry businesses awarded Gold Membership of the Origin Green

Five Kerry food and drink businesses have been awarded Gold Membership of the Origin Green programme, in recognition of their enhanced sustainability efforts.

All Real Nutrition, Kerry Group, Kush Seafarms, Murphy's Ice Cream and Valentia Island Vermouth received the honour.

They’re among 110 Irish food and drink companies that attained Origin Green Gold Membership this year, and were formally recognised at Bord Bia’s annual Origin Green Sustainability Seminar.

Origin Green is Ireland’s pioneering food and drink sustainability programme, operating on a national scale, uniting government, the private sector, farmers, and food producers.