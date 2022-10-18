Dingle and Killarney projects included in government Pathfinder Programme

Two Kerry transport projects are among 35 nationwide that are focused on reducing carbon emissions.

They're part of the recently launched Pathfinder Programme, which aims to bring more public transport, walking, and cycling options to towns and villages by 2025.

In Killarney, construction of a cycling network will allow community facilities, schools, and services to be accessible on foot or by bike.

While the Dingle Integrated Project aims to decarbonise transport on the Dingle Peninsula.

The Kerry Green Party has welcomed the programme, saying sustainable transport infrastructure is much needed.