Dingle and Killarney projects included in government Pathfinder Programme

Oct 18, 2022 17:10 By radiokerrynews
Dingle and Killarney projects included in government Pathfinder Programme
17 October 2022; Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan T.D. speaks to Eve Harte and Kyle O’Brien, aged 11, both pupils of Scoil Aonghusa National School at the launch of the Pathfinder Programme of 34 transport projects (public transport, walking and cycling projects) to be delivered by local authorities and agencies nationwide by 2025, Castletymon Library, Tallaght. Picture credit; Julien Behal Photography NO FEE
Two Kerry transport projects are among 35 nationwide that are focused on reducing carbon emissions.

They're part of the recently launched Pathfinder Programme, which aims to bring more public transport, walking, and cycling options to towns and villages by 2025.

In Killarney, construction of a cycling network will allow community facilities, schools, and services to be accessible on foot or by bike.

While the Dingle Integrated Project aims to decarbonise transport on the Dingle Peninsula.

The Kerry Green Party has welcomed the programme, saying sustainable transport infrastructure is much needed.

