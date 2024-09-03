Development opportunities for Fels Point site to be examined in Tralee MD local plan process

The development opportunities for the Fels Point site will be examined as part of the Tralee Municipal District Local Area Plan process.

That’s according to Kerry County Council which was responding to a motion from Labour councillor and deputy mayor of Tralee Terry O’Brien at yesterday’s MD meeting.

He says the site could be used for a multi-purpose arena, which could also be a permanent home for the Rose of Tralee International Festival.

Advertisement

The local area plan is set to be unveiled in the coming months and the council says this will outline the optimal uses for the Fels Point site.

Cllr Terry O’Brien says any future development needs to be financially viable and any plans need to take into account that it's in a flood area: