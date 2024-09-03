Advertisement
News

Development opportunities for Fels Point site to be examined in Tralee MD local plan process

Sep 3, 2024 13:17 By radiokerrynews
Development opportunities for Fels Point site to be examined in Tralee MD local plan process
Share this article

The development opportunities for the Fels Point site will be examined as part of the Tralee Municipal District Local Area Plan process.

That’s according to Kerry County Council which was responding to a motion from Labour councillor and deputy mayor of Tralee Terry O’Brien at yesterday’s MD meeting.

He says the site could be used for a multi-purpose arena, which could also be a permanent home for the Rose of Tralee International Festival.

Advertisement

The local area plan is set to be unveiled in the coming months and the council says this will outline the optimal uses for the Fels Point site.

Cllr Terry O’Brien says any future development needs to be financially viable and any plans need to take into account that it's in a flood area:

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry delegation travelling to United States for major exposition
Advertisement
Tralee councillor urging supermarkets to accommodate home delivery customers with Deposit Re-Turn recyclables
Killarney National Park team thrilled to find rare plant last seen in 1896
Advertisement

Recommended

Considine called up to Ireland squad
Tralee councillor urging supermarkets to accommodate home delivery customers with Deposit Re-Turn recyclables
Relics of St Bernadette to visit Tralee next week
Kerry delegation travelling to United States for major exposition
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus