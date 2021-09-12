Advertisement
News

Details announced of two best dressed competitions at upcoming Listowel Races

Sep 12, 2021 13:09 By radiokerrynews
Details announced of two best dressed competitions at upcoming Listowel Races Details announced of two best dressed competitions at upcoming Listowel Races
McElligotts Honda Ladies Day on Friday 24th of September Judge Celia Holman Lee
Share this article

The Listowel Race Company has announced details of two best dressed competitions for its upcoming festival.

The Harvest Racing Festival in Listowel takes place from Sunday, September 19th to Saturday, September 25th.

The opening day sees the new McElligotts Honda Most Stylish Racegoers competition, when a male winner and female winner will each receive a €400 cash prize.

Advertisement

On Friday, September 24th, style icon Celia Holman Lee will judge the Ladies Day competition, sponsored by McElligotts Honda.

The best dressed lady will receive €500, while €250 will be given for the best headpiece, and €250 for the most contemporary new season look.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus