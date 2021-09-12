Details announced of two best dressed competitions at upcoming Listowel Races

The Listowel Race Company has announced details of two best dressed competitions for its upcoming festival.

The Harvest Racing Festival in Listowel takes place from Sunday, September 19th to Saturday, September 25th.

The opening day sees the new McElligotts Honda Most Stylish Racegoers competition, when a male winner and female winner will each receive a €400 cash prize.

Advertisement

On Friday, September 24th, style icon Celia Holman Lee will judge the Ladies Day competition, sponsored by McElligotts Honda.

The best dressed lady will receive €500, while €250 will be given for the best headpiece, and €250 for the most contemporary new season look.