Department stands firm on farmer penalties following Killarney fire

Aug 25, 2021 08:08 By radiokerrynews
Killarney National Park Fire. Image by Valerie O'Sullivan.
The Department of Agriculture is standing firm on its decision to issue penalties to farmers whose lands were burned during the Killarney National Park fire.

The extensive blaze took hold in April. Earlier this week, it was revealed that farmers with lands adjoining Killarney National Park had been written to by the Department of Agriculture to inform them they were being penalised following the fire.

The blaze, which began in the state-owned national park, impacted 2,000 hectares of the park and spread to adjoining farmland despite efforts by the Kerry Fire Service and farmers.

A Garda investigation concluded there was no evidence of criminality in relation to how the fire started.

In a statement to Radio Kerry News, the Department of Agriculture said land that is burned between the period of 1 March and 31 August of any given year is not eligible for payment under the Basic Payment Scheme. It adds that farmers have been notified of this as part of the normal Department checks and farmers have the right of review and appeal, which has been explained to them in the letters they received.

Kerry Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae says the move by the Department to hit farmers in this case with penalties and fines is shocking, while Kerry IFA Chair Kenny Jones has called for common sense to be applied.

