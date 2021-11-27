Department recorded Twitter opinions following Jadotville medal decision

The Department of Defence recorded the opinions of some Twitter users who'd voiced their dissatisfaction at the awarding of medals in relation to Jadotville.

Just one Irish Army officer who was involved in the Siege of Jadotville in the Congo 60 years ago was recommended for a medal of gallantry.

The sole recipient was late Colonel Patrick Quinlan.

The late Colonel Quinlan of Caherdaniel led the men as part of a UN peace-keeping mission in Congo in 1961, when they were attacked and held captive for over five weeks.

The men survived, but when they returned home were treated as cowards, and weren't approved for medals at the time.

A six-member group was established last year to decide whether medals of gallantry should be awarded to the soldiers who survived the Jadotville Siege.

The group concluded only the commanding officer of 35th Battalion A Company, Colonel Pat Quinlan, should receive the award.

Under the FOI Act, documentation relating to the award decision was released to journalist Ken Foxe.

It shows that, following the decision, the Department of Defence noted the replies of some Twitter users who tweeted their dissatisfaction with the outcome.

The users included senators Gerard Craughwell, Fiona O'Loughlin, Malcolm Byrne and TD Cathal Berry.