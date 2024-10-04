Department of Integration meets with south Kerry community

A representative of the Department of Integration’s Community Engagement Team (CET) has met with a south Kerry community.

A group invited the department to the village on the 26th September on behalf of Glencar locals.

It followed community concerns about the potential use of the former Glencar Resort Hotel to house international protection applicants.

Advertisement

The locals raised their apprehensions about a lack of communication with their community and that the area is very remote to be able to support IPAS applicants.

A department spokesperson told Radio Kerry News a full assessment is underway following an offer of accommodation at the former hotel.

They say they hope to use the property to meet the urgent needs of vulnerable families seeking international protection if a contract can be agreed.

Advertisement

The CET described the meeting as constructive and respectful, adding that the views of residents have been relayed to department officials for follow up.

The department says the CET remains available to local elected representatives and community representatives after a centre opens to provide information.

The department’s International Protection Procurement Service (IPPS) is responsible for centre procurement and contracts, while the department's International Protection Accommodation Service (IPAS) allocates residents to the property.

Advertisement

International protection applicants are legally entitled to state-provided accommodation until their application has been processed.

During this period, people staying in IPAS accommodation may be moved to another IPAS property.

The contracted service provider is responsible for the day-to-day management of the centre.