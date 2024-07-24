Advertisement
Demand for AI specialists in Munster growing according to new research from Accenture

Jul 24, 2024 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Demand for AI specialists in Munster growing according to new research from Accenture
The latest Munster 'Talent Tracker' research from Accenture found a dramatic increase in demand for workers that have AI specific skills.

The demand for AI professionals has grown in Munster, as Cork experienced an 86% overall increase in the availability of technology roles in the last year.

Over half (54.8%) of technology job postings are located outside Dublin, with Cork being the second biggest technology recruiter.

Data and AI specialists account for nearly two in five (38.1%) of Cork’s total technology talent pool.

The new research from Accenture finds promising indicators of growth in the technology sector.

