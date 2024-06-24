Advertisement
High levels of headhunting and AI usage in Kerry workplaces

Jun 24, 2024 13:03 By radiokerrynews
High levels of headhunting and AI usage in Kerry workplaces
There are high levels of headhunting and AI usage in Kerry workplaces, according to the findings of a new survey.

Almost 1 in 2 people in Kerry (45%) say they have been headhunted in the last 12 months.

This is according to new research undertaken by leading Irish recruitment agency, FRS Recruitment.

Seven out of eight people (87%) in Kerry say they have used artificial intelligence (AI) in the workplace, while almost 6 out of 10 (58%) believe that AI will impact or replace their job in the future.

 

