There are high levels of headhunting and AI usage in Kerry workplaces, according to the findings of a new survey.

Almost 1 in 2 people in Kerry (45%) say they have been headhunted in the last 12 months.

This is according to new research undertaken by leading Irish recruitment agency, FRS Recruitment.

Seven out of eight people (87%) in Kerry say they have used artificial intelligence (AI) in the workplace, while almost 6 out of 10 (58%) believe that AI will impact or replace their job in the future.