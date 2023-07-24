Advertisement
Delays completing Ardfert water connection branded as wholly unacceptable

Jul 24, 2023 11:05 By radiokerrynews
Delays completing Ardfert water connection branded as wholly unacceptable
Delays completing works to connect the Ardfert Water Supply to the Regional Supply Scheme are wholly unacceptable.

That’s according to Sinn Féin councillor Deirdre Ferris.

At the recent Tralee Municipal District meeting she sought an update on the completion date for the works.

In July of last year (2022), it was announced that Ardfert would be connected to the Central Regional Water Supply Scheme in Lough Guitane by the end of the year.

However, that deadline was further delayed.

Cllr Ferris says there’ve been numerous changes to the deadline in the project and stated there was a rippling impact when bursts occur as it reduces pressure in nearby water supplies and impacts on road works.

She asked the national utility to provide an update as to when the works would be completed.

Uisce Éireann failed to provide a timeframe ahead of the meeting, and Kerry County Council stated it would follow up with them.

The council says the connection is done and the pumps are being put in, however, ancillary works and commissioning is also needed; there is central regional water going into the supply, but the Ardfert supply is still required.

The meeting heard other issues are impacting the project including works in Fenit and Lough Guitane.

Cllr Ferris says delays and the impact these are having are unacceptable and she says she’ll be raising it at the next water clinic with Uisce Éireann.

 

