Defence Forces says NATO ship anchored near Kerry due to bad weather at sea

Apr 11, 2023 13:04 By radiokerrynews
Defence Forces says NATO ship anchored near Kerry due to bad weather at sea
Photo: https://www.flickr.com/photos/richard-tanguy/10798318703/ https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/deed.en
A NATO warship had to anchor just over the Cork/Kerry border due to bad weather.

The ship flying under the French navy flag came from Oslo in Norway, but is currently anchored in Bantry Bay.

The Irish Defence Forces told Radio Kerry it is aware of the French Navy frigate ship Aquitaine, which is in the bay due to bad weather conditions at sea.

The ship has been anchored at the bay since this morning.

The presence of the NATO ship in Irish waters follows the appearance by Russian cargo ships off the Kerry coast last week.

