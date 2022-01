New-born deer in Killarney National Park could have been wiped out had last April's devastating fires occurred a few days later.

That's according to the PRO of the Irish Deer Commission who says it appears no deer were killed in the fires which damaged more than 2,500 hectares of the park.

This represents almost half of Killarney National Park.

Damien Hannigan of the Irish Deer Commission says the park's deer population was very fortunate.

