Decision on Adare Bypass and new Foynes Limerick Road postponed until next month

Dec 9, 2021 08:12 By radiokerrynews
A decision is not due now until the New Year on plans for the Adare Bypass and new Foynes to Limerick Road.

An Bord Pleanála had been expected to make a decision in recent weeks on the proposed 35km development.

This road project is to comprise 15.6 km of dual carriageway from Foynes to Rathkeale, and 17.5 km of motorway from Rathkeale to the existing motorway near Limerick city.

It aims to bypass Adare and connect the Port of Foynes to the motorway network.

Limerick City and County Council applied for planning permission in December 2019 for the development.

A decision on the case has been delayed several times, and An Bord Pleanála now says it’s due to decide on the case by January 28th.

