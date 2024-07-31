This evening is the deadline for people to put their name forward to run in the upcoming general election in Kerry for Fianna Fáil.

Cllr Michael Cahill has publicly confirmed he wants to be added to the party’s ticket along with sitting TD and Education Minister Norma Foley.

Mayor of Tralee, Mikey Sheehy, says he hasn’t sought nomination or canvassed anyone to nominate him, but he will have to consider his position if he is nominated by other party members.

Michael Cahill and Mikey Sheehy were both elected on the first count in their respective areas in this year's local elections.

Cllr Niall Kelleher did not respond to Radio Kerry about whether he intends to seek nomination, while all other sitting councillors have told Radio Kerry they will not be putting their names forward before this evening's deadline.

The party’s current TD and Education Minister Norma Foley says she hopes to receive her party’s backing, and she will work with anyone else added to the ticket.