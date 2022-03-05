Deadline approaching for latest round of live performance funding

The deadline is approaching for Kerry people involved in the live performance sector to apply for the latest funding scheme.

The Local Live Performance Programming Scheme aims to support employment and wellbeing through the provision of live performances.

It’s open to producers, promoters, festivals, venues, and anyone else involved in facilitating live performances which will take place by the end of June this year.

The latest round of funding will close to applications this coming Wednesday, March 9th at 4pm.

Guidelines and application forms are available from [email protected]