Two companies are to face a criminal trial next March, in relation to the deaths of two men, who drowned whilst carrying out maintenance work on a bridge in Limerick city, six years ago.

36 year old father of two, Tim 'TJ' O'Herlihy, from Castleisland, Co Kerry, and 29 year old Bryan Whelan from O'Briensbridge, Co Clare, died after becoming trapped beneath the surface of the River Shannon, in Limerick city, on August 29th, 2015.

David Raleigh reports from Limerick Circuit Court: