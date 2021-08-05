Advertisement
News

Danny Healy-Rae not aware of pub gathering that appears to breach COVID-19 regulations

Aug 5, 2021 13:08 By radiokerrynews
Danny Healy-Rae not aware of pub gathering that appears to breach COVID-19 regulations Danny Healy-Rae not aware of pub gathering that appears to breach COVID-19 regulations
Cllr for Kerry County Council Danny Healy-Rae (IND) Photo By : Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus LTD ©
Share this article

Deputy Danny Healy-Rae has said he's not aware of a gathering in his pub that appears to have breached COVID-19 regulations.

Radio Kerry received a video that seems to show the group socialising in the Kerry TD's bar in Kilgarvan.

It appears that this video was recorded from a series of Snapchat videos and images that were apparently sent by Cllr Maura Healy-Rae, the TD's daughter.

Advertisement

It's not known when the gathering shown in the video was held.

The video features a group of about 20, mostly young, people who appear to be socialising in the interior of Deputy Danny Healy-Rae's bar in Kilgarvan.

It shows bar counter service going on which is prohibited under COVID-19 regulations.

Advertisement

Members of the group are seen dancing and moving around the premises without masks.

Under regulations, customers in a bar should wear a mask at all times other than when sitting at their table.

The video contains a series of videos, photos and stills that appear to be from the Snapchat account of Cllr Maura Healy-Rae.

Advertisement

Radio Kerry has contacted Deputy Healy-Rae and Cllr Healy-Rae for a comment and has emailed the video to them.

Deputy Danny Healy-Rae said yesterday that he was not aware of a gathering that breached COVID-19 regulations in his bar and that he didn't have access yesterday to view the video.

Cllr Maura Healy-Rae has not commented.

Advertisement

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus