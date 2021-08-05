Danny Healy-Rae not aware of pub gathering that appears to breach COVID-19 regulations

Deputy Danny Healy-Rae has said he's not aware of a gathering in his pub that appears to have breached COVID-19 regulations.

Radio Kerry received a video that seems to show the group socialising in the Kerry TD's bar in Kilgarvan.

It appears that this video was recorded from a series of Snapchat videos and images that were apparently sent by Cllr Maura Healy-Rae, the TD's daughter.

It's not known when the gathering shown in the video was held.

The video features a group of about 20, mostly young, people who appear to be socialising in the interior of Deputy Danny Healy-Rae's bar in Kilgarvan.

It shows bar counter service going on which is prohibited under COVID-19 regulations.

Members of the group are seen dancing and moving around the premises without masks.

Under regulations, customers in a bar should wear a mask at all times other than when sitting at their table.

The video contains a series of videos, photos and stills that appear to be from the Snapchat account of Cllr Maura Healy-Rae.

Radio Kerry has contacted Deputy Healy-Rae and Cllr Healy-Rae for a comment and has emailed the video to them.

Deputy Danny Healy-Rae said yesterday that he was not aware of a gathering that breached COVID-19 regulations in his bar and that he didn't have access yesterday to view the video.

Cllr Maura Healy-Rae has not commented.

Coming up on the show, a video which appears to show lack of compliance with public health advice - no mask wearing, no social distancing, drinking at bar - in Danny Healy-Rae's pub in Kilgarvan. This and more with @jerosullivanRK. pic.twitter.com/N5vOdSqn4e — Kerry Today (@kerrytodayrk) August 5, 2021