Daniel O’Connell Memorial Church in Cahersiveen to close for 16 weeks

The only church in Ireland to be named after a layman is set to close for 16 weeks.

Renovation works at the Daniel O’Connell Memorial Church of the Holy Cross in Cahersiveen are provisionally scheduled to begin on Tuesday, 22nd April, immediately after Easter Monday.

The main church will be closed for the duration of the works; however, the Nun’s Chapel will remain accessible during normal hours.

The works will include replacing the heating and electrical systems, removing vinyl tiles and installing new flooring, and upgrading the church’s restroom facilities.

Alternative arrangements will be made for Saturday and Sunday Masses, as well as other large events.

The project team includes David Doyle Electrical Ltd as the main contractor for building, mechanical, and electrical works; Five Seven Architects for architectural conservation; and Malachy Walsh & Co Ltd, responsible for the Safety & Health Plan and fulfilling the role of Project Supervisor Design Process (PSDP).

The church was built and named, with special papal permission, after the 17th and 18th-century statesman Daniel O’Connell.

He was neither a saint nor a deity but rather a layman who led a mass movement for Catholic emancipation in Ireland.

Final approval for the project is currently being sought from St. Brendan’s Trust, the body responsible for managing and overseeing church properties and assets in the Diocese of Kerry.

Parishioners have been thanked for their cooperation, understanding, and generosity, as well as for their prayers and support during this period of improvement for our beloved church.