CHRISTMAS 2024 - MASS & SERVICE TIMES
Roman Catholic Mass Times - Diocese of Kerry
Castleisland Pastoral Area
- Christmas Eve mass at St Brendan’s Church, Clogher (Ballymacelligott parish, Castleisland pastoral area) will be held at 5pm.
- Christmas Eve mass at The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymacelligott (Ballymacelligott parish, Castleisland pastoral area) will be held at 7:30pm, with Christmas Day mass at 10am.
- Christmas Eve mass at The Immaculate Conception, Cordal (Castleisland parish, Castleisland pastoral area) will be held at 7pm, with Christmas Day mass at 9am.
- Christmas Eve mass at Our Lady of Lourdes, Scartaglen (Castleisland parish, Castleisland pastoral area) will be held at 8:30pm, with Christmas Day mass at 10:15am.
- Christmas Eve mass at Saints Stephen and John, Castleisland (Castleisland parish, Castleisland pastoral area) will be held at 7pm and 12am (midnight), with Christmas Day mass at 11:30am.
- Christmas Eve mass at St Mary’s Church, Knocknagoshel (Knocknagoshel parish, Castleisland pastoral area) will be held at 6pm, with Christmas Day mass at 11:30am.
- Christmas Day mass at Our Lady of the Assumption, Knockaclarig (Brosna parish, Castleisland pastoral area) will be held at 10am.
- Christmas Eve mass at The Church of St Carthage, Brosna (Brosna parish, Castleisland pastoral area) will be held at 7:30pm.
- Christmas Eve mass at The Church of St Therese and St Colmcille, Currans (Killeentierna parish, Castleisland pastoral area) will be held at 9pm, with Christmas Day mass at 10am.
- Christmas Eve mass at The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Currow (Killeentierna parish, Castleisland pastoral area) will be held at 7pm, with Christmas Day mass at 11am.
Corca Dhuibhne Pastoral Area
- Christmas Eve mass at The Sacred Heart Church, Annascaul (Annascaul parish, Corca Dhuibhne pastoral area) will be held at 7:30pm.
- Christmas Day mass at St Joseph’s Church, Inch (Annascaul parish, Corca Dhuibhne pastoral area) will be held at 10am.
- Christmas Eve mass at St Mary’s Church, Camp (Annascaul parish, Corca Dhuibhne pastoral area) will be held at 6:15pm.
- Christmas Eve mass at Séipéal Naomh Gobnait, Dún Chaoin (Baile an Fheirtéaraigh parish, Corca Dhuibhne pastoral area) will be held at 5i.n..
- Christmas Eve mass at Séipéal na Carraige (Baile an Fheirtéaraigh parish, Corca Dhuibhne pastoral area) will be held at 7i.n., with Christmas Day mass at 11:15r.n..
- Christmas Eve mass at Séipéal Naomh Uinseann, Baile an Fheirtéaraigh (Baile an Fheirtéaraigh parish, Corca Dhuibhne pastoral area) will be held at 8:30i.n., with Christmas Day mass at 10r.n..
- Christmas Day mass at St Brendan’s Church, Cloghane (Castlegregory parish, Corca Dhuibhne pastoral area) will be held at 10am.
- Christmas Eve mass at St Mary’s Church, Castlegregory (Castlegregory parish, Corca Dhuibhne pastoral area) will be held at 8pm, with Christmas Day mass at 11:30am.
- Christmas Eve mass at Séipéal Naomh Caitlín, Fionn Trá (Dingle parish, Corca Dhuibhne pastoral area) will be held at 5i.n..
- Christmas Eve mass at Séipéal Naomh Eoin Baiste, Lios Póil (Dingle parish, Corca Dhuibhne pastoral area) will be held at 8i.n., with Christmas Day mass at 10r.n..
- Christmas Eve mass at St Mary’s Church, Dingle (Dingle parish, Corca Dhuibhne pastoral area) will be held at 6:30i.n., with Christmas Day mass at 11:30r.n..
- Christmas Eve mass at Church of Christ the King, Knocknagree (Rathmore parish, Corca Dhuibhne pastoral area) will be held at 8:30pm.
- Christmas Day mass at Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Shrone (Rathmore parish, Corca Dhuibhne pastoral area) will be held at 9am.
- Christmas Eve mass at St Joseph’s Church, Rathmore (Rathmore parish, Corca Dhuibhne pastoral area) will be held at 6pm, with Christmas Day mass at 11:30am.
- Christmas Eve mass at Church of the Holy Rosary, Gneeveguilla (Rathmore parish, Corca Dhuibhne pastoral area) will be held at 6:30pm, with Christmas Day mass at 10am.
Iveragh Pastoral Area
- Christmas Day mass at The Church of the Sacred Heart, The Glen (Ballinskelligs/Prior parish, Iveragh pastoral area) will be held at 11:30pm.
- Christmas Eve mass at St Michael The Archangel Church, Dun Geagan, Ballinskelligs (Ballinskelligs/Prior parish, Iveragh pastoral area) will be held at 6pm.
- Christmas Eve mass at St Patrick’s Church, Portmagee (Ballinskelligs/Prior parish, Iveragh pastoral area) will be held at 8pm.
- Christmas Day mass at Mary Immaculate Church, Lohar (Caherdaniel parish, Iveragh pastoral area) will be held at 8am.
- Christmas Eve mass at Most Precious Blood Church, Castlecove (Caherdaniel parish, Iveragh pastoral area) will be held at 6pm.
- Christmas Day mass at St Crohan’s Church, Caherdaniel (Caherdaniel parish, Iveragh pastoral area) will be held at 9:30am.
- Christmas Day mass at The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Foilmore (Cahersiveen parish, Iveragh pastoral area) will be held at 10am.
- Christmas Day mass at St Joseph’s Church, Aghatubrid (Cahersiveen parish, Iveragh pastoral area) will be held at 10am.
- Christmas Eve mass at The Daniel O’Connell Memorial Church of the Holy Cross, Cahersiveen (Cahersiveen parish, Iveragh pastoral area) will be held at 7:30pm, with Christmas Day mass at 11:30am.
- Christmas Eve mass at Our Lady of the Valley Church, Cillin Liath (Dromod/Waterville parish, Iveragh pastoral area) will be held at 7:30pm.
- Christmas Eve mass at St Finian’s Church, Waterville (Dromod/Waterville parish, Iveragh pastoral area) will be held at 9pm, with Christmas Day mass at 10am.
- Christmas Eve mass at The Church of St Dorarca and St Teresa, Chapeltown (Valentia parish, Iveragh pastoral area) will be held at 6pm.
- Christmas Day mass at The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Knightstown (Valentia parish, Iveragh pastoral area) will be held at 11:30am.
Kenmare Pastoral Area
- Christmas Eve mass at Bonane Church, Glengarriff (Kenmare parish, Kenmare pastoral area) will be held at 7:30pm.
- Christmas Eve mass at Sacred Heart Church, Glengarriff (Kenmare parish, Kenmare pastoral area) will be held at 5:30pm. Christmas Day mass will be held at 12 noon.
- Christmas Eve mass at Holy Cross Church, Kenmare (Kenmare parish, Kenmare pastoral area) will be held at 9pm. Christmas Day mass will be held at 9:30am and 12 noon.
- Christmas Eve mass at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Direendaragh, Blackwater (Kenmare parish, Kenmare pastoral area) will be held at 6pm.
- Christmas Day mass at Our Lady of the Assumption, Templenoe (Kenmare parish, Kenmare pastoral area) will be held at 10:30am.
- Christmas Eve mass at St. Patrick's Church, Kilgarvan (Kilgarvan parish, Kenmare pastoral area) will be held at 6pm.
- Christmas Day mass at St. Michael’s Church, Sneem (Sneem parish, Kenmare pastoral area) will be held at 10am.
- Christmas Eve mass at St. Patrick’s Church, Tahilla (Sneem parish, Kenmare pastoral area) will be held at 7:30pm.
- Christmas Day mass at Dawros Church, Tuosist (Tuosist parish, Kenmare pastoral area) will be held at 11am.
- Christmas Day mass at St. Kilian’s Church, Lauragh (Tuosist parish, Kenmare pastoral area) will be held at 10am.
Killarney Pastoral Area
- Christmas Eve mass at Church of St. Gertrude, Firies (Firies parish, Killarney pastoral area) will be held at 6pm, with Christmas Day mass at 11:30am.
- Christmas Eve mass at Church of The Sacred Heart, Ballyhar (Firies parish, Killarney pastoral area) will be held at 6pm, with Christmas Day mass at 10am.
- Christmas Eve mass at Church of Christ, Prince of Peace, Fossa (Fossa parish, Killarney pastoral area) will be held at 7:30pm, with Christmas Day mass at 10am.
- Christmas Eve mass at Our Lady of the Wayside, Clonkeen, Glenflesk (Glenflesk parish, Killarney pastoral area) will be held at 9pm.
- Christmas Eve mass at Sacred Heart Church, Barraduff, Glenflesk (Glenflesk parish, Killarney pastoral area) will be held at 4pm, with Christmas Day mass at 11am.
- Christmas Eve mass at St Agatha's, Glenflesk (Glenflesk parish, Killarney pastoral area) will be held at 6pm, with Christmas Day mass at 9:30am.
- Christmas Eve mass at Our Lady of Lourdes, Kilcummin (Kilcummin parish, Killarney pastoral area) will be held at 5pm (Family mass) and 7:30pm, with Christmas Day mass at 11:30am.
- Christmas Eve mass at Church of the Holy Spirit, Muckross, Killarney (Killarney parish, Killarney pastoral area) will be held at 9pm, with Christmas Day mass at 9:30am.
- Christmas Eve mass at Church of the Resurrection, Killarney (Killarney parish, Killarney pastoral area) will be held at 6pm, with Christmas Day mass at 11am.
- Christmas Eve mass at St. Mary’s Cathedral, Killarney (Killarney parish, Killarney pastoral area) will be held at 6:15pm and 12am (midnight), with Christmas Day mass at 8am, 10:30am, and 12 noon.
- Christmas Eve mass at Franciscan Friary, Killarney will be held at 6pm and 9pm, with Christmas Day mass at 8:30am, 10am, and 11:30am.
Killorglin Pastoral Area
- Christmas Day mass at Our Lady of the Valley, Black Valley (Beaufort parish, Killorglin pastoral area) will be held at 11am.
- Christmas Eve mass at St Mary’s, Beaufort (Beaufort parish, Killorglin pastoral area) will be held at 7:30pm (Children’s Mass) and 9pm, with Christmas Day mass at 10am.
- Christmas Eve mass at St Carthage, Kiltallagh (Castlemaine parish, Killorglin pastoral area) will be held at 10pm, with Christmas Day mass at 10am.
- Christmas Eve mass at St Gobnait, Keel, Castlemaine (Castlemaine parish, Killorglin pastoral area) will be held at 8pm, with Christmas Day mass at 9:30am.
- Christmas Eve mass at St James Church, Glenbeigh (Glenbeigh parish, Killorglin pastoral area) will be held at 5pm and 8pm, with Christmas Day mass at 11:30am.
- Christmas Eve mass at St Stephens Church, Glencar (Glenbeigh parish, Killorglin pastoral area) will be held at 6:30pm, with Christmas Day mass at 10:15am.
- Christmas Eve mass at St. James Church, Killorglin (Killorglin parish, Killorglin pastoral area) will be held at 6pm, with Christmas Day mass at 8:30am and 12 noon.
- Christmas Eve mass at Star of the Sea Church, Cromane (Killorglin parish, Killorglin pastoral area) will be held at 8pm, with Christmas Day mass at 10am.
- Christmas Eve mass at Church of the Immaculate Conception, Listry (St Colman’s Parish, Milltown, Killorglin pastoral area) will be held at 5:30pm, with Christmas Day mass at 8am.
- Christmas Eve mass at Church of the Sacred Heart, Milltown (St Colman’s Parish, Milltown, Killorglin pastoral area) will be held at 10pm, with Christmas Day mass at 11:15am.
Listowel Pastoral Area
- Christmas Eve mass at Sacred Heart Church, Lyreacrompane (Duagh and Lyrecrompane parish, Listowel pastoral area) will be held at 6pm.
- Christmas Eve mass at St Brigid's Church, Duagh (Duagh and Lyrecrompane parish, Listowel pastoral area) will be held at 8pm, with Christmas Day mass at 11:30am.
- Christmas Eve mass at St Mary’s Church, Listowel (Listowel parish, Listowel pastoral area) will be held at 4pm (Children’s Mass, Parish Folk Group), 6pm (Family Mass, Parish Folk Group), and 8pm (Family Mass with Parish Choir), with Christmas Day mass at 9am (Family Mass, Parish Folk Group) and 11:30am (Family Mass, Parish Choir).
- Christmas Eve mass at Our Lady of Fatima and St Senan, Irremore (Lixnaw parish, Listowel pastoral area) will be held at 11am.
- Christmas Eve mass at Our Lady of the Assumption, Rathea (Lixnaw parish, Listowel pastoral area) will be held at 6:30pm.
- Christmas Eve mass at St Michael’s, Lixnaw (Lixnaw parish, Listowel pastoral area) will be held at 8pm, with Christmas Day mass at 9:30am.
- Christmas Eve mass at Church of the Assumption, Moyvane (Moyvane parish, Listowel pastoral area) will be held at 6pm, with Christmas Day mass at 11am.
- Christmas Eve mass at Corpus Christi Church, Knockanure (Moyvane parish, Listowel pastoral area) will be held at 8pm, with Christmas Day mass at 9:30am.
Naomh Bhréanainn Pastoral Area
- Christmas Eve mass at St. Bernard's Church, Abbeydorney (Abbeydorney parish, Naomh Bhréanainn pastoral area) will be held at 7:30pm, with Christmas Day mass at 11am.
- Christmas Eve mass at St. Mary's Church, Kilflynn (Abbeydorney parish, Naomh Bhréanainn pastoral area) will be held at 6pm, with Christmas Day mass at 9:30am.
- Christmas Eve mass at Sacred Heart, Kilmoyley (Ardfert parish, Naomh Bhréanainn pastoral area) will be held at 7pm, with Christmas Day mass at 9:30am.
- Christmas Eve mass at St Brendan’s Church, Ardfert (Ardfert parish, Naomh Bhréanainn pastoral area) will be held at 9pm, with Christmas Day mass at 11am.
- Christmas Eve mass at St Mary’s Church, Ballyheigue (Ballyheigue parish, Naomh Bhréanainn pastoral area) will be held at 8pm, with Christmas Day mass at 10am.
- Christmas Eve mass at St John the Baptist, Causeway (Causeway/Ballyduff parish, Naomh Bhréanainn pastoral area) will be held at 6:30pm, with Christmas Day mass at 10am.
- Christmas Eve mass at St Peter and St Paul, Ballyduff (Causeway/Ballyduff parish, Naomh Bhréanainn pastoral area) will be held at 8pm, with Christmas Day mass at 11am.
North Kerry Pastoral Area
- Christmas Eve mass at St. John’s Church, Ballybunion (Ballybunion parish, North Kerry pastoral area) will be held at 7pm (Children's Mass) and 9pm, with Christmas Day mass at 11:30am.
- Christmas Eve mass at St Teresa’s, Ballydonoghue (Ballydonoghue parish, North Kerry pastoral area) will be held at 7:30pm, with Christmas Day mass at 11am.
- Christmas Eve mass at Church of St Mary, Asdee (Ballylongford parish, North Kerry pastoral area) will be held at 8pm, with Christmas Day mass at 9:30am.
- Christmas Eve mass at Church of St Michael the Archangel, Ballylongford (Ballylongford parish, North Kerry pastoral area) will be held at 7pm, with Christmas Day mass at 10:30am.
- Christmas Eve mass at St Mary’s, Tarbert (Tarbert parish, North Kerry pastoral area) will be held at 6pm, with Christmas Day mass at 11:30am.
Tralee Pastoral Area
- Christmas Eve mass at Our Lady and St Brendan’s, Tralee (Tralee parish, Tralee pastoral area) will be held at 4:30pm, 6:30pm, and 8:30pm, with Christmas Day mass at 10am, 11:15am, and 12:30pm.
- Christmas Eve mass at Immaculate Conception, Rathass (Saint John's parish, Tralee pastoral area) will be held at 7pm, with Christmas Day mass at 10am.
- Christmas Eve mass at St Brendan’s Curraheen (Saint John's parish, Tralee pastoral area) will be held at 12am (Midnight), with Christmas Day mass at 11am.
- Christmas Eve mass at St John the Baptist, Castle Street (Saint John's parish, Tralee pastoral area) will be held at 4pm (Younger Children’s Mass), 6pm, 7:30pm, and 9pm, with Christmas Day mass at 9am (as Gaeilge), 10:30am, and 12pm (noon).
- Christmas Eve mass at Holy Cross Dominican Priory, Tralee will be held at 8pm and 12 midnight, with Christmas Day mass at 8am, 9:30am, and 12 noon.
- Christmas Eve mass at Church of St Joseph, Fenit (Spa parish, Tralee pastoral area) will be held at 11:30am.
- Christmas Eve mass at Church of the Purification, Churchill (Spa parish, Tralee pastoral area) will be held at 6pm, 7:30pm, and 9pm, with Christmas Day mass at 9:30am.
Church of Ireland Services Times - Diocese of Tuam, Limerick and Killaloe
Tralee & Dingle Union
- Christmas Eve service at St James Church, Dingle (Tralee & Dingle Union of Parishes) will be held at 6:30pm.
- Christmas Day service at Kilgobbin (Camp) (Tralee & Dingle Union of Parishes) will be held at 10am.
- Christmas Day service at St John the Evangelist, Tralee (Tralee & Dingle Union of Parishes) will be held at 10:45am.
- Christmas Eve service at Ballymacelligott (Arabela) (Tralee & Dingle Union of Parishes) will be held at 8pm.
Killarney Union of Parishes
- Christmas Eve service at St Mary’s, Killarney (Killarney Union) will be held at 11pm (Eucharist), with Christmas Day service at 11am (Eucharist).