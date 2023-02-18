Cúpla Focal to be celebrated at Tralee St Patrick’s Day parade

The Irish language will be celebrated in Tralee this St Patrick’s Day.

The theme of the County town’s parade is ‘Cúpla Focal’

Organisers are inviting businesses, community groups, sports clubs and individuals to take part in the parade, which will begin at 12pm on March 17th.

Registrations are being taken online and the link can be found on the Radio Kerry website.

If you are interested in being part of this event please click the following link and fill out the application form: https://bit.ly/3YlNop6